Four injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said four people were injured in a south Wichita shooting. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of West MacArthur.

Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The man told police that three suspects entered his home. He grabbed a gun and began to fire back. The suspects drove themselves to the hospital to be treated for their wounds.

Police tell KSN the case is currently under investigation to determine why the shooting took place and why the three suspects went to the 23-year-old man’s home.

