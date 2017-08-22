Derby Fire Department gets new rescue boat

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

DERBY, Kan. – Derby firefighters trained for the first time Tuesday with their new rescue boat.

The department got the 12.5 foot inflatable boat about a month ago and have taken it out a few times to break in the motor, but this was the crew’s first chance to practice maneuvering it in the water.

They zoomed around buoys in a small lake near Patriot and Buckner, shifting their weight to help the boat make sharp turns.

Captain Matt Ludwig said the new boat will be used to rescue people stranded in high or fast-moving water.

“It will help evacuate neighborhoods that are flooded, or if we have vehicles that are swept off the road, something like that,” Ludwig said. “We can use a boat like this to affect those rescues.”

He said their aluminum boat could not be used in last year’s flooding in Mulvane and Derby so the DFD started collecting donations to buy the inflatable boat for $6,056.

They actually received $8,521, including $5,821 from Firehouse Subs, a $1,500 grant from the Derby Community Foundation, and some private donations.

DFD used the extra money to buy life jackets, helmets and other water rescue equipment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s