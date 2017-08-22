2 inmates overpower guards, steal van in northwest Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KSNW) – Authorities in northwestern Oklahoma are searching for two inmates who escaped after stealing a prison transport van.

Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph told reporters that the two inmates overpowered two transport officers about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the two were being taken by an inmate transport company to a facility in Kansas and Wyoming according to KFOR-TV.

Andrew Foy is a 32 years old. He has a tattoo arm band on his upper right arm and his final destination was supposed to be Laramie County Sheriff’s Department in Wyoming.

Darren Walp is 37 years old. His final destination was supposed to be Seward County Sheriff’s Department in Kansas.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.