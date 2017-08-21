WWII veteran sees first solar eclipse: “It makes you feel pretty small in the world”

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNW) – Thousands of people flocked to Saint Joseph, Missouri to get an up close view of the total solar eclipse.

For many, it was the first time they’ve gotten to ever see an eclipse.

However, for one man, it truly was a once in a lifetime experience.

Chester Bare was born and raised in Protection, Kansas and later served his country in World War II.

“I was in the Army, I was in the Philippines,” said Bare.

Except, the 92-year old says he had never seen anything quite like this.

“It makes you feel pretty small in the world,” said Bare.

Bare was joined by his family who came in from Tulsa, Oklahoma and as far away as Phoenix, Arizona to share the moment with him.

He periodically gazed at the eclipse when it was at totality, and even when it passed.

Bare was excited to share what he enjoyed the most.

“I think the total darkness impressed more than anything else.” Bare adds “Yeah, that’s not an everyday phenomenon.”

Of course, the cloudy weather and occasional rain made for a not-so-perfect situation.

So Bare wasn’t shy in admitting, there was one other thing he hoped to see.

“They said you could see stars when it got totally dark, but of course it is too cloudy here to see them,” said Bare.

However, as the old saying goes, there is always next time.

KSN asked Bare if he would try to make it out to see the next total solar eclipse in the United States, in seven years, at age 99.

“If I’m still around it would be nice too,” said Bare.

So it is safe to say, Bare and the rest of his family will gather again to enjoy mother nature in one of her finest moments.

The next total solar eclipse is set to take place on April 8th, 2024.

It can be viewed in places as close at Texas and southeastern parts of Oklahoma