WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita West football team finished last season strong, winning its final three regular season games before falling to Junction City in its postseason opener. The Pioneers are hoping that this year they can get off to a good start, and ride that momentum to a better finish in 2017.

The team knows they might be overlooked by some in the City League title conversation. But the players are hoping some improved chemistry will lead to some more wins.