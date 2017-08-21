Watch live: Total solar eclipse

NBC News chases the total solar eclipse of 2017 across the United States with coverage from Oregon to South Carolina. Mobile users click here.

These are the local times across Kansas:

Goodland (93.886% obscured)

11:28:35 start

12:53:55 maximum

2:21:51 end

Garden City (89.691% obscured)

11:30:08 start

12:56:27 maximum

2:25:00 end

Dodge City (89.797% obscured)

11:31:39 start

12:58:25 maximum

2:27:02 end

Hays (94.609% obscured)

11:32:41 start

12:59:03 maximum

2:27:12 end

Great Bend (93.376% obscured)

11:33:45 start

1:00:41 maximum

2:28:56 end

Hutchinson (93.221%)

11:35:19 start

1:02:41 maximum

2:30:58 end

Salina (96.319% obscured)

11:35:44 start

1:02:46 maximum

2:30:38 end

Wichita (92.577% obscured)

11:36:31 start

1:04:16 maximum

2:32:38 end