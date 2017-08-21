Watch live: Total solar eclipse

NBC News chases the total solar eclipse of 2017 across the United States with coverage from Oregon to South Carolina. Mobile users click here.
These are the local times across Kansas:
Goodland (93.886% obscured)
11:28:35 start
12:53:55 maximum
2:21:51 end
Garden City (89.691% obscured)
11:30:08 start
12:56:27 maximum
2:25:00 end
Dodge City (89.797% obscured)
11:31:39 start
12:58:25 maximum
2:27:02 end
Hays (94.609% obscured)
11:32:41 start
12:59:03 maximum
2:27:12 end
Great Bend (93.376% obscured)
11:33:45 start
1:00:41 maximum
2:28:56 end
Hutchinson (93.221%)
11:35:19 start
1:02:41 maximum
2:30:58 end
Salina (96.319% obscured)
11:35:44 start
1:02:46 maximum
2:30:38 end
Wichita (92.577% obscured)
11:36:31 start
1:04:16 maximum
2:32:38 end