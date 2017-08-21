Wanted: Mary Jean Fallot

Mary is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON FORGERY CHARGES. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Mary Jean Fallot

AKA:

Sally Roper

Born: 1960

Ht/Wt: 5′ 8″ – 200 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Red hair / Blue eyes

Glasses

