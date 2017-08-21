Travelers prepare to view solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – We are less than 24 hours away from what many people are calling a once in a lifetime opportunity, the chance to view a solar eclipse.

Travelers hit the road Sunday, from near and far, hoping to beat the traffic to several destinations.

At one rest area in Topeka, it was plain to see, people are excited about the eclipse.

KSN caught up with the De Enrique family, who are originally from Spain.

They left Utah a few days ago and are headed to Michigan to take their son, Nicolas, to college.

The De Enrique’s feel the eclipse is so important, that they’ve planned to make a pit stop in Jefferson City, Missouri to see it.

Nicolas says he’s sure his friends back in Spain will be jealous, knowing he has a front row seat to history.

“I would tell them, come to the USA, come to tomorrow, take a flight and watch the eclipse with me,” said De Enrique.

Hotels in Kansas City were packed with people hunkering down the day before the eclipse.

Many people KSN caught up with booked months in advance, anticipating there would be big crowds.

Jason Rasoun, his wife, and two year old son Nolan got in Sunday night from Milwaukee.

They say they made this a do it all in one trip.

Rasoun says they stopped at some amusement parks and even hope to check out a Kansas City Royals game, even though they are Milwaukee Brewers fans.

He says his son is looking forward to two things, ice creams and the eclipse on Monday.

“Well hopefully its sunny and we just get to see it. I am actually kind of interested what happens when it gets dark and just to see what it’s like,” said Rasoun.

Rasoun says the roads in Kansas City on Sunday were pretty busy.

He says they had to wait two hours just to get some the city’s famous barbecue.

You can look at KSN throughout the state, and even in Missouri on Monday for complete coverage of the eclipse, both on-air and online.