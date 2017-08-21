Spectators head to science museums to view eclipse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Spectators lined up at the Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson to watch the solar eclipse.

Employees set up a special telescope and binoculars in the parking lot. Even those attending got a pair of glasses.

In Wichita, the eclipse party at Exploration Place started at 11:30 a.m., but some people arrived by 5 a.m. to make sure they got a good spot.

One woman who arrived at nine said the line stretched all the way to the Keeper of the Plains.

“You don’t know if you’re going to see it again, by the time it comes in 24, who knows if we’re going to be around or not,” said Kim Batemon, watching eclipse.

These are just some of the many parties going on across the area.

Wichita State and Friends University are other area in Wichita were watch parties are taking place.

