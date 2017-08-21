President Trump watches eclipse from White House

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump squinted and pointed skyward before donning protective glasses to take in the solar eclipse at the White House.

The president was joined by wife Melania, son Barron and top aides Monday afternoon to view the spectacle from the portico overlooking the South Lawn. The White House originally said Trump would watch from the second-floor Truman balcony.

At one point, the president peaked up without his glasses. One of his staffer shouted, “don’t look.”

Asked how the view was, President Trump gave a thumbs up sign.

This was the first total eclipse to sweep the United States from coast to coast in nearly a century.

The next total eclipse that will be visible across North America will take place April 8, 2024.