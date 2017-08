WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police has located the family of a lost child

At approximately 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of Harry and Battin.

A 2-year-old child was located wearing a diaper and black transformer t-shirt. The child also has black curly hair and brown eyes.

