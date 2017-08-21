Osborne man killed when vehicle rolls

SMITH CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Osborne man was killed in a rollover early Sunday. It happened on Highway 281 north of Portis.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2003 Dodge Stratus was northbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. It entered the east ditch at U road and became airborne.

Authorities identified the victim as Trevor L. Rempe.

