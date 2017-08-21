One person critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically wounded in a shooting in southeast Wichita Monday night. The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Wilma Street. That’s west of George Washington Drive and north of E. Harry.

The call originally came out as a drive-by shooting shortly after 9 p.m. When officers responded to the scene they found one person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Sedgwick County EMS.

KSN will have updates on this story as more information becomes available.