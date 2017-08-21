Many headed to northeast Kansas for eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News headed to northeast Kansas to the path of the eclipse to check out the excitement.

Many people have been talking about it for months, and it is finally here.

Along the way, KSN found many groups packed into their cars to make the track north for the event.

The De Enrique family is originally from Spain. They are heading to Michigan to take their son, Nicolas, to college. They decided on a pit stop in Jefferson City, Missouri to see the eclipse.

They and so many others are just excited to have a front row seat to history.

“If you like astrology and to think about the whole universe, it’s a very special thing and beautiful to see, I believe,” said Nicolas De Enrique, excited to see the eclipse.

“It’s like a once in lifetime thing and plus, we get out of school,” said Aislan Schlicher.

“Just to see it if we can, I haven’t seen one in my entire life so we came down and made a special trip just for this so. hopefully, it is sunny and just get to see it. I would be interested to see what happens when it gets dark,” said Jason Rasoun, traveled with family to see eclipse.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.