Many flock to path of totality for eclipse

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNW) – Many people flocked to northeast Kansas and Missouri to check out the path of totality in Monday’s historic eclipse.

One of the best places to see the eclipse was in St. Joseph where weather almost spoiled the show. However, those who showed up to see the eclipse didn’t give up.

“It is the place to be, and it was predicted to be safe for totality, and easy to get to, and predictions were for it to be a clear day,” said Robert Carter, visiting from Australia.

Not only a spirited group but an experienced one. Bob McKay has seen four solar eclipses, and he knows what he’s doing.

“You leave it in while it is going to totality, once it comes to totality, the filter comes out, and allows me to take a photograph at totality.”

But you’d have to kid yourself if you didn’t think weather may ruin the event.

“We are just hoping it is not cloudy that would just ruin it,” said Matthew Thomas, Arkansas visitor.

Just before noon, the show got started. Breathtaking footage of the beginning of the eclipse, only to be covered by clouds minutes later. Rain would follow shortly after.

“It is unbelievable. Brilliant. I am hoping these clouds move just a little bit,” said Sheramy Turcotte, visiting from Massachusetts

Nearing the moment of totality, the sun and moon were still nowhere in sight. However, darkness loomed over the grounds as people watched in amazement. Then, a break in clouds gave eclipse viewers a chance to see the moon steal the spotlight from the sun.

“The sky turning black during the day, the ring of fire around the moon, but it doesn’t do justice of how truly inspiring it was to see,” said Conner Daves, visiting from Dallas, Texas.

