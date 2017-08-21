Locals star struck by science in the sky

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Exploration Place was packed with hundreds of people awaiting the highly anticipated Solar Eclipse. It was a sunny day and the entire grass area was full on folks in lawn chairs, eating lunch and every so often looking up to catch a glimpse of the progressing eclipse.

“I think it’s going to be pretty amazing,” said Amayah Barnes, showing me her head gear made specifically for the eclipse. “This is like a little cushion in the front so it doesn’t hurt your forehead,” she explained.

Kids and parents alike were both excited to take part in an experience that some say, may not happen here in Wichita in their lifetime.

“The last eclipse that I remember happened back in the 90’s and it was just a little partial eclipse,” said David Calame. “It’s something that’s ingrained in your memory, whenever one of these happens.”

Without glasses it may have looked like a typical overcast day but when you put the glasses on you got a real glimpse of science in the making. Something that Amayah says she learned about in school.

“Oh yea, I know all about it, she said. “I know it’s the moon passing between the earth and the sun and so the shadow of the moon — cast on the earth — it’s pretty much a blocking of the sun.”

Most here say they enjoyed the overall experience but expected it to be a little darker outside.

“I guess I didn’t really know what to expect,” said a local. “I did think it was going to get really ark outside though or we’d experience that change even without the glasses on.”

We had team coverage for the solar eclipse Monday and learned that you had t o be in Northeast Kansas or across the state line to experience a much darker setting. Overall folks KSN spoke to enjoyed the experience.