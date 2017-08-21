Crews search for missing fisherman in Kansas River

(KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a fisherman in the Kansas River.

Fire Chief John Paul Jones says witnesses saw the man fall into the river Sunday near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Crews looked for nearly two hours before breaking for the night. Jones says in a tweet that crews will return to the area to search in daylight Monday.

