Collegiate working on mixing talent with experience

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – By their lofty standards, the Collegiate football team had an up-and-down 2016. But with a large senior class returning for the Spartans in 2017, the hope is that the upperclassmen can pave the way for a special season.

Many of these senior haven’t played much meaningful football. But they’ve soaked in the winning culture of Collegiate football, and are eager to leave their own mark on one of the most successful programs in the Sunflower State. Collegiate opens up on the road against Rose Hill on Friday, September 1st.