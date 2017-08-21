Clerk fires shot at robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating two robberies that happened at separate Circle K convenience stores Sunday night.

The first happened in the 2300 block of South Seneca.

“The suspect entered the business, ordered an item, and as the register was open, he jumped the counter and began taking money,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “The employee drew a gun and fired on shot towards the suspect.”

The suspect escaped. Then, around 10 p.m. another Circle K in the 2000 block of South Oliver was robbed.

The employee told police the suspect entered the store, asked for an item, and when the register drawer opened, he began to demand money. Money was taken.

There were no injuries to either clerk.

Police are investigating whether the two robberies are connected.

If you have any information, call 267-2111 or 268-4407.

