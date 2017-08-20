Zoo gorilla dies of cancer, days after constipation surgery

Tiffany (Courtesy: Topeka Zoo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A 49-year-old lowland gorilla at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has died after tests revealed she had late-stage ovarian cancer, four days after undergoing surgery for constipation.

The zoo said in a statement Sunday that surgeons who were determining the extent of Tiffany’s cancer found that it had spread, prompting their decision not to awaken her from surgery.

The cancer was discovered earlier Sunday during follow-up tests stemming from her surgery Wednesday to clear stool from her colon.

Tiffany was born in 1968 at the Kansas City Zoo and has spent much of her time since then at the Topeka Zoo, aside from four years she lived at the Buffalo Zoo in New York in the 1980s.

