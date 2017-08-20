Wichita sees 2nd anti-hate rally

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday evening we saw the second anti-hate rally in Wichita since the series of events in Charlottesville, Va. This time the focus was on creating a platform for understanding. The recent protests that turned violent after white supremacist clashed with counter demonstrators has led to anti-hate rallies nationwide.

Saturday dozens gathered at McAdams Park to create a safe space for community members to come up and speak about their experience with racism and also their process through combating it. KSN spoke with the organizer of the rally, Carri New, who says she believes there’s been a key element missing from the conversation.

“I feel like our marginalized communities here enough about racism from white people, I want to hear from our marginalized community what they feel about what’s happened in Charlottesville,” explained New.

Several people took to the stage to express their own insights.

“If we want to see change in the community we have to have the conversation,” said Brandon Johnson.

“What people of color really want is not retribution, it’s not hate, we’re not trying to get back; all we want is to allow for our natural skill sets to provide for our families without being impeded upon,” said guest speaker, Sean gates.

Demonstrators from Saturday’s rally say they hope this is a conversation that will continue.