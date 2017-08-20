‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ outdoes ‘Logan Lucky’ at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” has taken the top spot at the box office this weekend with an estimated $21.6 million in grosses from 3,337 theaters according to studio estimates Sunday.

Despite largely mediocre reviews, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” easily outdid Steven Soderbergh’s well-reviewed heist pic “Logan Lucky.” The movie starring Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig drew in only $8.1 million from 3,031 theaters for an underwhelming third-place start, behind the horror pic “Annabelle: Creation” which grossed $15.5 million in its second weekend in theaters.

Rounding out the top five were “Dunkirk,” with $6.7 million, and “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature,” with $5.1 million.