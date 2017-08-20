No bond for suspect in officers’ death in Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Florida will be staying in jail.

A judge on Sunday denied bond for 45-year-old Everett Miller, saying there was probable cause for his first-degree murder charge.

Miller also is facing charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Other charges likely will be filed.

Miller wore handcuffs and shackles during the first appearance hearing that lasted a minute and a half. When it was over, he said, “Thank you, your honor.”

Authorities say he fatally shot Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter of the Kissimmee Police Department during a scuffle Friday night.

Kissimmee is located south of the theme park hub of Orlando.

