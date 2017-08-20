Local barbershops offering free haircuts for students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita barbershops are giving free haircuts to kids for the beginning of the school year on Sunday.

Prime Time Barbershop is at 727 W. 13th St N and is cutting hair until 5 p.m. for students K-12.

Lines stretch outside for Prime Time Barbershop

A line was wrapped around the corner as people tried to take advantage of the deal.

Fusionz Barbershop is offering cuts for kids in grade school through middle school until 3 p.m.

Fusionz is located at 1702 S Broadway. They ask for middle school students to bring their IDs.

