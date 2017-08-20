Local barbershops offering free haircuts for students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita barbershops are giving free haircuts to kids for the beginning of the school year on Sunday.

Prime Time Barbershop is at 727 W. 13th St N and is cutting hair until 5 p.m. for students K-12.

A line was wrapped around the corner as people tried to take advantage of the deal.

Fusionz Barbershop is offering cuts for kids in grade school through middle school until 3 p.m.

Fusionz is located at 1702 S Broadway. They ask for middle school students to bring their IDs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.