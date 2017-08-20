Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis dies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV)- Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis has died. He was 91.

The details of his death have not yet been disclosed.

Lewis had been in the hospital since June 2, when he was admitted for the treatment of a urinary tract infection. Because of his age, his doctor wanted him treated with antibiotics in a medical facility.

Close friends visited Lewis and said he developed other complications after being admitted.

Lewis served as the national chairman and spokesperson for the Muscular Dystrophy Association until 2011, and his Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon has raised over $2.6 billion in over half a century.

The actor and comedian has appeared in numerous films including, The Caddy, The Nutty Professor and Max Rose.

