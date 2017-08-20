Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis dies

KSNV-TV Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2005 file photo, longtime host Jerry Lewis performs during the Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon in Beverly Hills, Calif. MDA said Friday, May 1, 2015, that the Labor Day television fundraising tradition for decades, is ending. Celebrities including Frank Sinatra, John Lennon and Michael Jackson to Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez have performed on the telethon, first hosted by Lewis and Dean Martin in 1956. It moved to Labor Day in 1966. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (KSNV)- Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis has died. He was 91.

The details of his death have not yet been disclosed.

Lewis had been in the hospital since June 2, when he was admitted for the treatment of a urinary tract infection. Because of his age, his doctor wanted him treated with antibiotics in a medical facility.

Close friends visited Lewis and said he developed other complications after being admitted.

Lewis served as the national chairman and spokesperson for the Muscular Dystrophy Association until 2011, and his Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon has raised over $2.6 billion in over half a century.

The actor and comedian has appeared in numerous films including, The Caddy, The Nutty Professor and Max Rose.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s