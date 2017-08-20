Kansas City Confederate memorial to be moved after vandalism

By Published:
A monument to the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Kansas City, Missouri was vandalized sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy KSHB-TV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Parks officials in Kansas City, Missouri, say an 83-year-old Confederate memorial will be removed after it was vandalized.

The Missouri Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy asked Kansas City Parks and Recreation officials to remove the monument from its current location to a place of safety. That request came after someone painted what appeared to be a red hammer and sickle on the “Loyal Women of the Old South” memorial late Friday or early Saturday.

Parks officials said Saturday the monument would be removed soon.

The memorial along one of the city’s main streets was erected in 1934 to recognize women who supported the Confederacy. It was a gift from the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It had been at its current location since 1958.

