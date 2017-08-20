Central Standard Brewing is selling solar eclipse glasses

(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WIICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you still searching for solar eclipse glasses? You may be in luck if you live in the Wichita area.

Central Standard Brewing received a last-minute shipment of 2,000 certified ISO glasses. The brewery is selling them for $10 each and there is no limit on how many you can purchase.

The brewery will be closing at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

