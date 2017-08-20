Walmart in El Dorado open again after bomb threat evacuation

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Walmart in El Dorado is back open after a bomb threat led to an evacuation of the building.

According to authorities, investigators will continue to look into threat. More information is expected to be released Monday.

—

4:30 p.m.

Authorities say a bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the Walmart in El Dorado at 3:51 p.m. today.

Authorities are not saying how the threat came to their attention, but they have evacuated the store.

Dispatch supervisors say the store has been evacuated as a precaution, and are not saying if there is an actual bomb in or around the store.

El Dorado police are working the case, and investigating the threat.

No injuries have been reported.

