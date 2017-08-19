WPD looking for 2 suspects in multiple thefts

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)
(Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)
(Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole items out of multiple vehicles in Wichita.

Surveillance footage shows two unknown suspects taking items from a trailer bed. Authorities said the thefts happened in the early morning hours of August 14 in the 400 block of N Wheatland.

If you know the identity of the suspects or if you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-211 or WPD detectives at 316-268-4407.

