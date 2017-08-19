Topeka Police investigating after man’s body found in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local authorities are on the scene Saturday morning after a man’s body was found in central Topeka.

Topeka Police Watch Commander says the body of a young black man was discovered at 7:59 a.m.

The body was discovered by neighbors who found the body in the yard of a residents home.

Police said the area will be closed for some time while they continue to investigate.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is is developing.