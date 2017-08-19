Multi-county chase leads to arrest in Marion Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One suspect is behind bars after leading authorities on a multi-county chase Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a stolen vehicle from Chase County was found in Butler County Saturday. A pursuit began after troopers attempted to stop the driver in the stolen vehicle and the driver refused to stop.

The suspect drove north on Highway 36 into Marion County. Authorities in Marion County were able to set up a spike strip on Highway 50, just east of Florence.

The spikes successfully stopped the vehicle after the suspect drove into a ditch. The suspect was arrested shortly after a foot pursuit into a nearby cornfield.

