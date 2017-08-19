Kansas Rep. Jim Ward announces he’s running for governor

Published:
Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita, sat down with KSN to discuss his latest post-audit request into DCF
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Representative Jim Ward announced his plans to run for governor on Saturday.

The announcement adds Ward to the list of nine other candidates running for the position in November 2018.

Ward spoke a lot about accountability during his announcement.

“I believe in accountability i think the voters who hire us to do a job have a right know what we’re doing when we’re doing it so they can determine if they want to rehire us,” said Ward.

Ward will join the following candidates on the ballot next November:

  • Arden Andersen
  • Jack Bergeson, high school student
  • Carl Brewer, former Wichita mayor
  • Josh Svaty, former Kansas Secretary of Agriculture
  • Jim Barnett, former state senator
  • Jeff Colyer, Lieutenant Governor of Kansas
  • Wink Hartman, businessman
  • Kris Kobach, Secretary of State of Kansas
  • Ken Selzer, Kansas Insurance Commissioner

