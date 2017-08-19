Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect after a local gas and grocery was robbed Friday.

WPD tells us it happened at the Fast Trip located in the 2700 block of South Seneca. That was around noon.

When they arrived, officers met a 42-year-old employee who told them a suspect entered the business, threatening her.

She says the suspect took money, lottery tickets, and the employee’s purse before running away.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.