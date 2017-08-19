‘Clear The Shelters’ finds forever homes for more than 100 animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As part of the community, KSN was proud to help sponsor today’s Clear The Shelters events in Wichita and Newton.

The events were a major success, with people getting to the shelters early and lining up around the block for free adoptions. Some people arrived as early as 4:45 a.m.

One happy new pet owner shared her reason for participating in the event.

“Well this one’s going to be Miss Kitty,” explained the pet owner. “I am helping out these animals that don’t have a home, giving them a home. It’s the best thing to do for the animals.”

There were about 500 to 600 people lined up at the Kansas Humane Society Saturday morning where 130 animals were available for adoption.

The Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton also participated in the Clear The Shelters event Saturday.

“It’s been pandemonium! There have been a lot of people that have gotten animals today, but it’s been precious with so many of the animals we really loved and gotten placed in good homes,” explained Randy Stephenson, Caring Hands Humane Society.

As of 5:30 p.m., there have been a total of 128 pet adoptions between the Kansas Humane Society and the Caring Hands Humane Society.

