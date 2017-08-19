16th annual One Spark Foundation luncheon feeds homeless in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The One Spark Foundation was serving the homeless community in Wichita Saturday.

People from all walks of life came together to not only feed those in need, but to connect with them to make them feel at home — even if just for one day.

One Spark had one mission Saturday, to serve people food. The organization had only one request in return.

“We charge them a hug,” explained David Hill, organizer of One Spark Foundation. “We learned a long time ago that I can feed his belly but the greatest thing I can do is love them.”

David Hill’s effort was echoed by members of the Friends University football team.

“Wichita supports us with school and football,” said Timmy Hamilton, Friends University football player. “So we’re here to give back to the community of Wichita.”

Panera Bread and Chicken of the Sea were just two of many organizations that donated food to make Saturday’s event possible.

“The meal we feed is organic pork,” explained Hill. “We slow cook it for 20 hours. We believe our friends deserve the same type of meals we get.”

This year marks the foundation’s 16th annual luncheon, but their mission is year-round.

To learn more about the foundation, or to volunteer, click here.

