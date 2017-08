WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita North football team had a rough 2016, but the sense of optimism that wasn’t present last year is out in full force for the Redskins as they get ready for 2017.

With new head coach Scott Moshier at the helm, the team is ramping up the physicality and building some much-needed team chemistry. North starts off its season September 1st against rival South at Wichita Heights High School.