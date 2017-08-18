Surprise cancellation of emergency Great Bend City Council meeting

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend City Council controversy continued Friday night when an emergency meeting planned for 5:30 p.m. didn’t happen.

There had to be five city council members present at the emergency meeting in order for it to happen. One of the members, who had mentioned earlier that he may not show up, didn’t.

Council member Dana Dawson said the ultimate goal of the meeting was to get Chief Clifton Couch reinstated. Dawson and many others felt Couch was unfairly suspended after he accused Howard Partington, the former city administrator, and Great Bend Mayor Mike Allison of trying to mislead people about issues in the police department.

Like Dawson, some Great Bend residents are ready to see Couch back as head of police.

“Our police officers were happier than they have been in a really long time,” said Great Bend resident Morgan Stevens. “When we see them now they’re not just exhausted and tired and kind of feeling low. They have smiles on their faces.”

Bob Allen echoed Couch’s success.

“He’s worked with the sheriff’s department and they’ve done a lot,” said Allen.

It is unclear if the topic of reinstatement will be brought up at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday.

