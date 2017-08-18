Siemens laying off 140 employees in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Siemens announced that they are laying off 140 employees in Hutchinson. The company assembles wind turbine components at its 300,000 square foot facility.

The company said business volume through the 2018 fiscal year does not support the existing workforce level. In a statement to KSN, a company spokesperson said the following:

While we remain strongly committed to the long-term viability of the U.S. wind market, a difficult decision has been made to adjust the workforce by about 140 employees, to be carried out in the fall. As a reflection of the importance of Hutchinson to our business strategy moving forward, we announced our intention to pursue a capital investment at the plant that involves retooling an existing production line.”

The company said they are going to assist employees during the transition.

