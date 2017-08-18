Second annual Love Your Community event to take place tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Love Your Community Wichita will partner with Wichita police and Parks and Recreation to host a neighborhood cleanup, car show, parade, and block party. The event will be Saturday at the Evergreen Community Center in the 2700 block of North Woodland.

The events will start out at 8 a.m. with the cleanup, a parade will follow at noon starting at Nomar, and then a block party will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. at the Evergreen Community Center located at 2700 North Woodland.

Festivities include a car show, 3-on-3 basketball games, dodgeball, a football camp, and a talent show.

Organizers said the event is about creating an opportunity for more citizens to get to know law enforcement officers, city officials, and community organizations.

“The purpose of the event is to love our way to a better Wichita, which means uniting in purpose with law enforcement, the city of Wichita, and various nonprofit organizations to directly effect change and create stakeholders in our communities,” said Angel Martinez, president of Love Your Community.

Last year, over 1,000 people attended the event. If you want to learn more log onto www.lycwichita.com or Facebook.

