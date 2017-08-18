Schools, parents prepare for the solar eclipse

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – Many schools in the area celebrated their first day of school this week, only to turn around and have something more to celebrate on Monday: the solar eclipse.

Some schools have permission slips for viewing activities that parents either have to opt in or out of.

Valley Center schools sent out a permission slip earlier this week or parents can access one on the district website.

Superintendent Cory Gibson says every grade level will have a different experience with the eclipse appropriate to their learning.

“We have adults in our district who have never experienced it as well, so the reality is, we talked about it and if you can make it anything real life or applicable, do so with learning opportunities,” Gibson said.

USD 262 began planning for the eclipse back in June and were able to nab 3500 pairs of custom glasses for students and staff.

The permission slip sent out by Valley Center schools USD 262 reiterates, “I am aware of the risks inherent in viewing a solar eclipse.”

Parents should have conversations with their children this weekend about not taking the glasses off due to the permanent retina damage that can cause.