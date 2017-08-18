Salina woman arrested for rape of 12-year-old boy

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina woman has been charged with having sex with a 12-year-old boy.

KSN’s news partner KSAL reports that Lenora Dyke, 18, has been booked into jail.

Police Captain Paul Forrester told KSAL News that authorities learned about an incident that allegedly occurred August 14 between Dyke and the 12-year-old boy at her Chapel Ridge Apartment from the boy’s mother.

Police said the boy met Dyke through his older brother. According to authorities, Dyke used private Facebook messages to send nude photos of herself to the victim and got him to come to her apartment.

Dyke is now facing charges that could included rape, electronic solicitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.