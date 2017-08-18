Officer Brian Arterburn suffers setbacks on road to recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn suffered some setbacks on his road to recovery.

Arterburn was critically injured in the line of duty back in February when he was ran over by an SUV. Wichita police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Justin Terrazas.

Detective Dave Nienstedt, a family spokesperson, said Brian was treated for elevated liver enzyme levels at KU Medical Center earlier this summer before by transported back to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver.

Since he has been back at Craig, Arterburn suffered some fluid buildup on his brain and a low blood count.

“It got to the point that he could hardly get out of his bed anymore. He was having trouble, even when he was able to start his rehab, it was to the point he couldn’t walk anymore and things like that,” said Nienstedt.

However, in the last two weeks, Arterburn has shown improvements. The family is calling them “miraculous.”

Two weeks ago, he started walking and working with therapy. He is now walking with a cane.

Nienstedt said Brian thinks a lot about getting home.

In support, the Wichita Police Department encourages everyone to wear blue for Brian on Fridays.

