WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kapaun Mt. Carmel football team didn’t have the 2016 season they wanted to. But with several key players returning in 2017, the stage is set for the Crusaders to take a big step forward this year.

The team will have to find a new quarterback, but the entire offensive line is back for the Crusaders. They open up their season August 31st at Wichita Southeast.