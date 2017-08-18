Julie Dombo continues to inspire, spread joy through her recovery

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Last Friday, marked two years since Julie Dombo was shot during a robbery in Derby.

She lost her hands and feet, but, not her fighting spirit.

“I see every day still alive as a gift, that I shouldn’t be here and I am,” said Dombo.

That day, two years ago, is one that Dombo says she thinks about every day.

“You have to move on with life, that I lived and have to figure out how to do everything with a whole new normal,” said Dombo.

Figuring it out is exactly what Dombo is doing.

She uses bionic hands, gifted to her by friends, Mark and Louise Holden.

The Holden’s were honored last night with a Humanitarian Award for using their own money to buy the expensive prosthetics for Dombo that her insurance would not cover.

She says she is still learning how to use them.

“So I have to figure out, if it is going to turn or is it going to open,” said Dombo.

Especially, the different attachments that help her grab and pick up different things.

When she’s not using her hi-tech hands, she has other tools.

She has a finger pointer that allows her to text her daughter in New York.

“I can hit done and send it and its done,” said Dombo.

Dombo says these tools have helped her get some of her independence back.

“I can do a lot more things, I still have a long way to go,” said Dombo.

Through it all, her husband John has been right by her side, helping her along the way.

“She’s an inspiration to me and quite honestly, her being as positive as she is enables me to as positive as I can be,” said John Dombo.

While Dombo has accomplished so much already, she says she still has one big goal left.

“Being able to walk out in the garage, being able to get in that car and drive somewhere all by myself and back,” said Dombo.

Dombo say the support she’s received., and now, her chance to inspire others are some of the positives to come from an attack that nearly killed her.