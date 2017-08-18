Derby police looking for suspect in armed carjacking

By Published: Updated:
Kenan C. Leamon (Photo courtesy Derby Police Department)

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby police are looking for a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened in Derby early Friday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kenan C. Leamon. Leamon, 25, is from Texas and he has been charged with aggravated robbery and felony evade or elude.

Leamon is described as being 5’7″ and weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt or jacket and a black hat.

According to authorities, the vehicle Leamon stole has been recovered, though Leamon is still at large.

Authorities said Leamon should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him you should not attempt to apprehend him or approach him.

Please call 911 if you seen him. Contact the Derby Police Department with information at 316-788-1557 or call Derby Crime Stoppers at 316-788-TIPS (8477).

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s