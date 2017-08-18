Derby police looking for suspect in armed carjacking

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby police are looking for a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened in Derby early Friday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kenan C. Leamon. Leamon, 25, is from Texas and he has been charged with aggravated robbery and felony evade or elude.

Leamon is described as being 5’7″ and weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt or jacket and a black hat.

According to authorities, the vehicle Leamon stole has been recovered, though Leamon is still at large.

Authorities said Leamon should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him you should not attempt to apprehend him or approach him.

Please call 911 if you seen him. Contact the Derby Police Department with information at 316-788-1557 or call Derby Crime Stoppers at 316-788-TIPS (8477).

