Crime Stoppers looking for suspects who stole motorcycle from VA property

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers and Wichita police need help identifying two suspects who drove onto Veterans Affairs Property in the 5500 block of East Kellogg and stole a 2008 orange and black Suzuki GSX-R750.

It happened on August 2 after 10 a.m. The suspects are in their late 20’s or early 30’s. They loaded the bike onto a white GMC pick up with a unique bed liner.

If you have information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

