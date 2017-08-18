Crime Stoppers looking for leads in July homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and Crime Stoppers needs help solving a homicide.

On Sunday, July 16, an unknown intruder entered the home of Arthur Goebel and his wife at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of E. MacArthur. Arthur apparently heard the intruder and briefly confronted him. The intruder shot Arthur twice and immediately fled the home. Arthur died of his injuries shortly after arriving at a local hospital. The intruder is described as a medium-sized man in height and weight.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

