Breitenbach requests no cameras for future court hearings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Corbin Breitenbach was in court Friday asking for the media to be excluded from any future court hearings. He said he’s concerned the news coverage of his case will prevent him from getting a fair trial.

Breitenbach is the man accused of breaking into a Wichita apartment back in June, choking a 7-year-old girl into unconsciousness, and then raping her.

Even though Breitenbach has a court-appointed attorney, he wanted to speak to the judge himself. He said the media is turning the public against him and jeopardizing his right to a fair trial.

Today, he told judge Joe Kisner that cameras should not be allowed in the courtroom anymore.

“I am deemed innocent until proven guilty and when the media is covering this case like I’m already guilty and spinning facts that they’re not even supposed to be privy to, it’s not constitutionally valid,” said Breitenbach.

Judge Kisner responded to his request.

“This is the public’s business, public courtroom, and there’s a strong presumption in all matters, particularly in criminal matters, that the courts are open,” explained Judge Kisner.

Kisner ruled that unless Breitenbach and his attorney can provide a specific example of why the media should be barred from the courtroom, cameras will be allowed in.

