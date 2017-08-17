Wingnuts cruise to 11-5 win over Kansas City

WICHITA, Kans. (August 17, 2017) – The Wichita Wingnuts scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and coasted past the Kansas City T-Bones 11-5 on Thursday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Kansas City (47-36) jumped out to a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings against Wingnuts starter Tim Brown (3-3). Kevin Keyes notched an RBI single for the first tally, and Paul Hendrix added a sacrifice fly for the second.

After going down quietly in the first three frames against T-Bones starter Billy Waltrip (1-6), the Wingnuts got the bats going in a big way. The inning started with walks to Brent Clevlen and TJ Mittelstaedt, then Richard Prigatano beat out an infield hit to load the bases. Zac Fisher punched a single that brought home two, tying the score at 2-2. A passed ball advanced both runners, with Prigatano racing home on a throwing error by the catcher to give the Wingnuts (50-32) the lead.

Brennen Salgado kept things rolling by lining an RBI single into center that plated Fisher, then came around to score himself on a fielder’s choice grounder from Christian Stringer. Martin Medina followed by smacking a two-run single to make it 7-2.

After Clevlen walked for the second time in the inning, Mittelstaedt sliced a double to plate Medina and make it 8-2. Prigatano doubled home two more, and Fisher capped off the frame by dumping a run-scoring single off T-Bones reliever Jackson Lowery. The 11-run outburst was the second most runs the Wingnuts have scored in a single inning in franchise history, trailing only a 12-run frame against Shreveport back in 2008.

That monster inning was more than enough cushion for Brown, who settled down after the rocky start to work seven innings, allowing four runs on nine hits. The Wingnuts all-time wins leader struck out five, without issuing a walk.

The Wingnuts will welcome in the Texas AirHogs for the first game of a three-game set tomorrow night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Wichita will send right-hander Alex Boshers (10-3, 3.74) to the bump, while Texas will counter with fellow righty Jared Mortensen (6-1, 2.94). All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.