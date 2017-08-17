Wichita sees increase in counterfeit bills

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local law enforcement agencies said counterfeit bills are on the rise in Wichita.

In July, the U.S. Secret Service collected around $13,000 worth of counterfeit bills. In total, from January to August, the agency collected around $144,000.

In 2016, it collected around $177.

Senior agent Ron Emmot said this is a significant increase from 2012, when the agency collected $50,000.

According to Emmot, there’s many reasons why counterfeiting increased in Wichita. One of the reasons is drugs, specifically meth, as many cases the agency works involves drugs. Counterfeit bills are also easy to manufacture with 3-in-1 printers sold at Wal-Mart or Target.

The issue of counterfeit bill is something agents are trying to crack down on. The agency works closely with local and state partners in law enforcement and the Wichita community.

“We try to go around to the merchants and give classes in how to identify counterfeit and what the security features are that are in the counterfeit, and we go around the banks and do the same thing,” Emmot said.

He added that $20 bills are counterfeited the most, but he’s also seen $50’s and $100’s — even dollar bills.

According to Emmot, it’s now more important than ever, to be vigilant of every bill received.

“A lot of people don’t know what they’re looking for when, let’s say, at a garage sale,” he explained. “Somebody comes up and gives you $50 and you don’t know what the security features are, so you take it and you give them their change, and they walk out with their $2 item and so it’s a $48 profit for them.”

Each bill has a security feature, such as a watermark or a security thread. Bills can also be tested with a UV light.

“If it’s got writing from a foreign country on it,” Emmot said. “If it says ‘For motion picture use only,’ it is not a genuine bill.”

Many stores sell counterfeit pens that will determine if the bill is created from genuine currency paper. However, Emmot said counterfeiters are now bleaching genuine currency paper, and printing $50’s or $100’s on it.

Another way to spot a fake bill is by feeling the printing along the bill’s border. There’s a distinct ridging of ink, Emmot explained.

What should you do if someone tries to give you a fake bill? Agent Emmot said to not confront the person.

“Get as much identification, identifiers as you possibly can, just like any other crime,” he said. “Don’t try to keep the people there or fight over it. If they want it back, give it back to them.”

With online sites, such as Craigslist or Facebook ‘Buy, Sell, Trade’ pages, Emmot said these sellers are east targets. He encouraged sellers, and the general public, to stay vigilant.